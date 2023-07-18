Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Fire and Spice, a takeaway at 13 Upper Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 128 takeaways with ratings, 71 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.