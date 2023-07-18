Register
Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Fire and Spice, a takeaway at 13 Upper Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 128 takeaways with ratings, 71 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.