Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pyke N Pommes on Quay, a takeaway at BT48 was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 71 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.