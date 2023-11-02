Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rainbow Bridge, a takeaway at 39 Clooney Terrace, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 68 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.