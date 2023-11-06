Register
Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Pizza Bar, a takeaway at 641 Barnault Road, Claudy, Derry was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 67 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.