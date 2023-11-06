Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Pizza Bar, a takeaway at 641 Barnault Road, Claudy, Derry was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 67 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.