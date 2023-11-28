Register
Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Big bites, a takeaway at 101a Strand Road, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 69 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.