Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Kebab bites, a takeaway at 6 William Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 69 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.