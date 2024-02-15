Register
BREAKING

Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Killeter Chippy, a takeaway at 1a Main St, Castlederg was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 66 (50%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.