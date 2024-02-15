Derry City and Strabane takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Killeter Chippy, a takeaway at 1a Main St, Castlederg was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 66 (50%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.