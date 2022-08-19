Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sunrise Takeaway, a takeaway at 64 Main Street, Claudy, Claudy, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 124 takeaways with ratings, 73 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.