Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Far East Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 153 Spencer Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 126 takeaways with ratings, 73 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.