Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kam House, a takeaway at 14 William Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 126 takeaways with ratings, 74 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.