Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Love Boba, a takeaway at 28 The Diamond, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 74 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.