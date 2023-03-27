Register
Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
The Fortune House, a takeaway at 1a Lenamore Road, Shantallow, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on February 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 72 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.