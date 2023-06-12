Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Only Coddin, a takeaway at 133 Melmount Road, Ballyfatten, Sion Mills, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on May 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 74 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.