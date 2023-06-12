Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Only Coddin, a takeaway at 133 Melmount Road, Ballyfatten, Sion Mills, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on May 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 74 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.