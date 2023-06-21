Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
P G Chips, a takeaway at 61 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on May 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 73 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.