Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

Paolo's Pizza, a takeaway at 157 Creggan Road, Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 70 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.