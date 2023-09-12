Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Apache Pizza, a takeaway at 8 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 131 takeaways with ratings, 73 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.