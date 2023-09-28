Register
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Rice Bowl, a takeaway at 65 Buncrana Road, White House Or Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 73 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.