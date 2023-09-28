Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rice Bowl, a takeaway at 65 Buncrana Road, White House Or Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 73 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.