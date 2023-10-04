Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
TURKISH KEBAB AND PIZZERIA, a takeaway at 1a Marlborough Terrace, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 73 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.