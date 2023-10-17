Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dragon Express, a takeaway at 221a Berryhill Road, Dunnamanagh, Dunnamanagh, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 130 takeaways with ratings, 72 (55%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.