Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hong Kong City, a takeaway at 18 Dergbrough Road, Lisnacreaght, Plumbridge, Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 68 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.