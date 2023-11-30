Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nite star fish and chips, a takeaway at 8 Waterloo Place, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 131 takeaways with ratings, 69 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.