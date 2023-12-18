Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
T's Chippy, a takeaway at Killen, Castlederg was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 132 takeaways with ratings, 69 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.