Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Guru fast food takeaway, a takeaway at 55 Clooney Terrace, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 133 takeaways with ratings, 68 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.