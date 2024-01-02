Register
BREAKING

Derry City and Strabane takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Derry City and Strabane takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Guru fast food takeaway, a takeaway at 55 Clooney Terrace, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 133 takeaways with ratings, 68 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.