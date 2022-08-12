Dozens of visas issued for refugees to stay in Derry City and Strabane – as new survey finds more support needed for hosts

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of visas have been issued for Ukrainians to stay with hosts in Derry City and Strabane – but a new survey reveals hosts across the country need support from the Government to continue as costs soar.

Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The scheme, also known as "Homes for Ukraine", allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.

As of August 2, 51 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts in Derry City and Strabane – 13 of which had arrived in the UK as of the day before.

A new survey has suggested that hosts need more financial help from the Government amid the cost-of-living crisis, which has rapidly pushed up the price of food, energy and fuel.

Across the UK, more than 17,000 sponsors responded to the questionnaire between July 7 and July 14, with more than 70% saying the crisis has impacted their ability to provide support.

Among those who said they were only planning on hosting for six months, or were not sure, 40% said an increase in the £350 monthly payments they receive would encourage them to provide accommodation longer term.

While data is not yet available for Northern Ireland, separate figures show across England more than 1,000 Ukrainian households have been made homeless or put at risk of homelessness up to the end of June, including 780 families with children.

Of those provided with a homelessness duty by their local council, around a quarter had subsequently avoided or been taken out of homelessness.

The Refugee Council, a charity which advocates for those fleeing conflict, said that support and advice was needed to stop arrangements from breaking down and refugees becoming homeless.

The charity's CEO, Enver Solomon, added the cost-of-living crisis was an "additional burden" to those who have already faced significant hardship.

The survey shows that many hosts supported their guests beyond providing accommodation – and have found the experience to be a positive one.

More than nine in 10 hosts have helped set up services for those staying with them, and 58% say they have helped with sorting school and university places.

Another 37% say they would consider hosting people fleeing from foreign conflicts again.

Refugees Minister Richard Harrington said the survey results were "testament to the goodwill the British public has shown the people of Ukraine".

He stressed that hosts will continue to receive monthly “thank you” payments for up to 12 months to help with the costs of opening up their home.