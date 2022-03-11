Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Derry City and Strabane establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bars at Booking Office Duke Street, Londonderry; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Sodexo @AXA at 2 Springtown Business Park, Londonderry; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Sooty Olive at 160-164 Spencer Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Maiden heaven at 18 Waterloo Place, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Synge & Byrne Deli at Foyleside Shopping Centre Orchard Street, Londonderry; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Thai River at 49a Victoria Road, Londonderry; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Timberquay Restaurant and Winebar at 100-114 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Nandos at The Diamond, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Primrose on the Quay at Unit 2 Atlantic Quay, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 8

• Rated 4: Browns Restaurant and Champagne Lounge at 1 Bonds Hill, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on February 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Bentley Bar and Steakhouse at 5 Market Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: