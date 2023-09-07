Food hygiene ratings given to five Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Subway at 12-16 Castle Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Maiden heaven at 18 Waterloo Place, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 30
• Rated 4: Yangtze Express at Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Coffee Heaven at 16-18 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: The Ebrington Hotel & Spa at 63-69 Ebrington Square, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on August 23