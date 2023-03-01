Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
47 minutes ago
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 3: Moji at 27 North West Business Complex, Derry; rated on January 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Molly Malones at 122 Northland Road, Spring Town, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 24

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Melmount Chippy at 48 Melmount Road, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 24

    • Rated 3: China Kitchen at 67 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on January 24