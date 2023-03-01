Food hygiene ratings given to four Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Moji at 27 North West Business Complex, Derry; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Molly Malones at 122 Northland Road, Spring Town, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 24
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Melmount Chippy at 48 Melmount Road, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on January 24
• Rated 3: China Kitchen at 67 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on January 24