Food hygiene ratings given to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Berries Cafe at Gransha Park, Derry, Derry; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Mount Charles at Foyle Meats Staff Canteen at 28 Temple Road, Lisnahawley, Londonderry; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Altnagelvin Cafes - Southwing & Outpatients at Glenshane Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Jitters Coffee and Sandwich Bar at 23 Northland Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on May 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Farahs Bar LTD at Claudy, Londonderry; rated on May 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Friar's To Go at 49a Urney Road, Magirr, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on May 9