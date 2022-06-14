Food hygiene ratings given to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Berries Cafe at Gransha Park, Derry, Derry; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Mount Charles at Foyle Meats Staff Canteen at 28 Temple Road, Lisnahawley, Londonderry; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Altnagelvin Cafes - Southwing & Outpatients at Glenshane Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Jitters Coffee and Sandwich Bar at 23 Northland Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on May 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Farahs Bar LTD at Claudy, Londonderry; rated on May 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: