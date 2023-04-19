Food hygiene ratings given to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Martha's Vineyard & Boulevard at 22b Pennyburn Industrial Estate, Pennyburn, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Pig 'n' Frog Bistro at 59-61 Spencer Road, Londonderry; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Browns In Town at 21-23 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Laurences at 8-12 Dungiven Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS at Newtownstewart, Omagh; rated on April 3