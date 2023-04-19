Food hygiene ratings given to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Martha's Vineyard & Boulevard at 22b Pennyburn Industrial Estate, Pennyburn, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: The Pig 'n' Frog Bistro at 59-61 Spencer Road, Londonderry; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Browns In Town at 21-23 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Laurences at 8-12 Dungiven Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS at Newtownstewart, Omagh; rated on April 3
• Rated 5: Suzy's Chippy and Diner at 14 Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 5