Food hygiene ratings given to six Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Martha's Vineyard & Boulevard at 22b Pennyburn Industrial Estate, Pennyburn, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 29

    • Rated 5: The Pig 'n' Frog Bistro at 59-61 Spencer Road, Londonderry; rated on March 27

    • Rated 5: Browns In Town at 21-23 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Laurences at 8-12 Dungiven Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 14

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS at Newtownstewart, Omagh; rated on April 3

    • Rated 5: Suzy's Chippy and Diner at 14 Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 5