Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Indian Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 145 Strand Road, Derry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.
And Pizza max, a takeaway at 43a Strand Road, Londonderry was given a score of two on August 2.