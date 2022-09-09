Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
McCourts Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 91 Ardmore Road, Glenkeen, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 4.
And China Garden Derry ltd, a takeaway at 33 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was given a score of three on August 4.