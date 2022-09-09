Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:49 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

McCourts Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 91 Ardmore Road, Glenkeen, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 4.

And China Garden Derry ltd, a takeaway at 33 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was given a score of three on August 4.