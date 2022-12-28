Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Murphy's On the Green, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7-11 Bowling Green, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Peking Gardens, a takeaway at 17 Strabane Old Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry was given a score of one on November 21.