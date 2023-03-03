Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mandarin Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lower Clarendon Street, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And Nite star fish and chips, a takeaway at 8 Waterloo Place, Londonderry was also given a score of four on January 26.