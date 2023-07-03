Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Rascalz Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Cavan Road, Kilcroagh, Castlederg, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 26.
And Bistro 9, a takeaway at 38 Clooney Terrace, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on May 26.