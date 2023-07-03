Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Rascalz Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Cavan Road, Kilcroagh, Castlederg, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 26.

And Bistro 9, a takeaway at 38 Clooney Terrace, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on May 26.