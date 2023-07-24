Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments

Register
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Quigleys Off Licence & Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 81 Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 16.

And Mena’s Wood Fired Pizzas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46a Stanleys Walk, Londonderry was also given a score of four on June 16.