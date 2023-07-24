Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Quigleys Off Licence & Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 81 Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 16.
And Mena’s Wood Fired Pizzas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46a Stanleys Walk, Londonderry was also given a score of four on June 16.