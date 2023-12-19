Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Charcoal Grill House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 William Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 13.
And Taste of India, a takeaway at 31 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was also given a score of four on November 13.