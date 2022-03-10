Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kebab shack, at 68 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.

And Synge & Byrne, at Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on February 2.