Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:52 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Kebab shack, at 68 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.

And Synge & Byrne, at Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on February 2.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

