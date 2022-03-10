Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kebab shack, at 68 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.
And Synge & Byrne, at Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on February 2.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.