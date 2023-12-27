Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Aspace2 coffee shop @ the alley theatre, at 1 Railway Street, Strabane was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.

And The Bridge Church Community Hub, at 35 Abercorn Square, Strabane was also given a score of four on November 17.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.