Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Aspace2 coffee shop @ the alley theatre, at 1 Railway Street, Strabane was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.
And The Bridge Church Community Hub, at 35 Abercorn Square, Strabane was also given a score of four on November 17.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.