Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Ali O's Takeaway, at 4a St. Eugenes Street, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.

And B.J.'S Four Seasons, at 1 Great James Street, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on October 9.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 66 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.