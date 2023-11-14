Food hygiene ratings given to two Derry City and Strabane takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ali O's Takeaway, at 4a St. Eugenes Street, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.
And B.J.'S Four Seasons, at 1 Great James Street, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on October 9.
It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 129 takeaways with ratings, 66 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.