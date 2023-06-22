Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at 17 Crescent Link, Londonderry; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 6 Lisnagelvin Road, Ardnabrocky, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Subway at 17-25 Culmore Road, Ballynashallog, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Hilltop Cafe at 1 Brook Road, Stoneyfalls, Dunnamanagh, Tyrone; rated on May 31
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Bravo Cafe Bar - Waterside Theatre at Glendermott Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: MDEC Cafe at Mdec Building Glenshane Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: North Wing Cafe at Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry; rated on May 26
• Rated 4: Cappuccino's at 31 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on March 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Arrows Inn at Dunamanagh, Strabane; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Glenelly Bar at 218 Glenelly Road, Oughtboy, Plumbridge, Tyrone; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Glenelly Bar at 8 Dergbrough Road, Lisnacreaght, Plumbridge, Tyrone; rated on May 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Riverview Chippy at 18 Bridge Street, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on June 12