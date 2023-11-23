Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Larry Hills Bistro at 78-80 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Aras Cholmcille at 59-61 Long Tower Street Derry, Derry; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Tusk at 19-21 Castle Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on October 30
• Rated 3: Travellers Rest at 19 Lifford Road, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on October 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Harry's Bar at 4-6 Dungiven Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 17
Takeaways
Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: 9th Avenue Pizzeria at 33 Main Street, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Salumeria Mariuccia at 28 The Diamond, Londonderry; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Don's Takeaway at 90 Bishop Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 6-8 Railway Street, Strabane; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: The Venue at 421 Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Ballymagorry, Tyrone; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 17-25 Culmore Road, Ballynashallog, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Masala Express at 6-12 Abercorn Square, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Moksh Indian at 225 Culmore Road, Culmore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: The Collon Takeaway at 22b Buncrana Road, Shantallow, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza (Waterside) at 86 Duke Street, Gobnascale, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Bridies Takeaway at 66 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 17