Food hygiene ratings handed to 20 Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sodexo Catering @ Seagate at 1 Disc Drive, Londonderry; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Doherty's Bakery/Tea Bar at 28 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Embankment Derry Ltd at 57/59 Ebrington Square, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Larry Hills Bistro at 78-80 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Le Petit Village at 13 Bishop Street Within, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: North West Regional College (Just Deli) at 39a Derry Road, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: The Pickled Duck at 2-3 Shipquay Place, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: The Flying Clipper Brasserie The Flying Clipper Restaurant The Barista Cafe at Asylum Road, Edenballymore, Derry, Derry; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Siam Thai at 12a Shipquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Supermacs at 4-M5 Orchard Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: The Woodside Cafe at Epworth Business Park Victoria Road Newbuildings, Londonderry; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at The Diamond, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The Gate Bistro at 34 Ferryquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 6

• Rated 4: Rainbow at 33 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 5

• Rated 3: Joe Jackson at 15a Ferryquay Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: McCullagh's Bar at 14 Dergbrough Road, Lisnacreaght, Plumbridge, Tyrone; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Rosie Joes at 27-31 Waterloo Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Mary B's at 42 Elmwood Terrace, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on April 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: P G Chips at 61 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on April 12