Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Compass Group - Students Union Bar at Northland Road, Derry; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: New Gate Arts & Culture Centre at 2 Kennedy Place, Londonderry; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Subway at 6# Lisnagelvin Road, Ardnabrocky, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The Coffee Tree at 49 Strand Road, Derry; rated on December 18

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Company at 3 Lisnagelvin Retail Park, Ardnabrocky, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 18

• Rated 5: Waterside Custody, PSNI at BT47; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: The Thirsty Filly @ The Old Schoolhouse at 39 Derry Road, Strabane; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Tasty Corner at 2 Brandywell Road, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Artis by phelim o hagan at Shipquay Street, Londonderry; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Fitzroys Bistro Ltd at 2-4 Bridge Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 200 Strand Road, Pennyburn, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Haileys Homebakes at 1 William Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on October 13

• Rated 4: Danano forno and Bella Mia at 4 Lower Clarendon Street, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 5

• Rated 4: Subway at 7a Crescent Link Retail Park, Londonderry; rated on November 29

• Rated 3: Rainbow at 33 Foyle Street, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 30

Takeaways

And 11 ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Wok Inn at 6a Main Street, Muff, Londonderry; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Golden Chippy at 1 Millbrook Lane, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Dominos at 1 Glenabbey Close, Londonderry; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Steffs Fast Food Takeaway at 65d Victoria Road, Primity, New Buildings, Londonderry; rated on December 1

• Rated 4: Beijing House at 48 Buncrana Road, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 4

• Rated 4: Amigos Pizzaria at 17 Abercorn Square, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on November 27

• Rated 4: Mother clucker chicken at 51 John Street, Derry; rated on November 27

• Rated 3: Rice Bowl at 66 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 9

• Rated 3: The Great Wall at Unit 5 Tullyally Shopping Centre, Altnagelvin, Londonderry; rated on November 7

• Rated 1: Peking Gardens at 17 Strabane Old Road, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on December 7