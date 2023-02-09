Food hygiene ratings handed to four Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Crusty Bap at 100 Beechwood Avenue, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Longfield Inn Eglinton at 5 Longfield Road, Longfield More, Londonderry; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Jasper's Takeaway at 9 Butcher Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on February 7
• Rated 4: Hing's Chinese Takeaway at 4 Ballycolman Avenue, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on December 12