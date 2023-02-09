Food hygiene ratings handed to four Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Crusty Bap at 100 Beechwood Avenue, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Longfield Inn Eglinton at 5 Longfield Road, Longfield More, Londonderry; rated on December 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Jasper's Takeaway at 9 Butcher Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on February 7

Advertisement

Advertisement