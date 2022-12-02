Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rosta Coffee Bar at 40 Carlisle Road, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Norrbys at the Classic Bistro at 1 Springtown Business Park, Spring Town, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Fiorentini's at 67 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: The Pickled Duck @ Catalyst at Bay Road, Londonderry; rated on November 9

• Rated 4: Winners Cafe at 38 William Street, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on October 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Gallens Bar at 69 Main Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Conways Bar at 26 Main Street, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone; rated on November 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Brendans Takeaway and Brend Ins Food & Coffee at 148-150 Spencer Road, Derry, Derry; rated on November 17