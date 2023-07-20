Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe Hi - Foyle Arena at 2 Limavady Road, Derry, Derry; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Strabane & District Caring Services at 36 Bridge Street, Ballycolman, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: The Banks Restaurant at 28 Main Street, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Stax coffee shop and bistro at 2 Ballynagard Road, Londonderry; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Sandys African Food Hub at 36 Bonds Street, Clooney, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Guapo Burrito at 69 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Jamm Restaurant at The Diamond, Londonderry, Londonderry, Londonderry; rated on June 21

• Rated 3: Mount Charles at Derry City Airport at Airport Road, Longfield More, Londonderry; rated on June 12

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

