Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
El Greco Restaurant & Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 John Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.
And Rice Bowl, a takeaway at 118 Beechwood Avenue, Edenballymore, Londonderry, Londonderry was also given a score of four on September 8.