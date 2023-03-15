Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane establishments
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bridge Street Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 157 Urney Road, Clady, Clady, Tyrone was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.
And Bishops of Creggan, a takeaway at Creggan, Derry was given a score of four on February 7.