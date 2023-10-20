Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
El Greco Restaurant & Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 John Street, Churchtown, Castlederg, Tyrone was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

And Andy's Takeaway, a takeaway at 13 Oldcastle Road, Newtown Stewart, Newtownstewart, Tyrone was given a score of four on September 14.