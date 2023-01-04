Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
27 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Solo Restaurant, at 1a Mclean Road, Laraghaleas, Eglinton, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And The Cherry Tree, at Located Inside House Proud Furnishings Abercorn Square, Strabane was given a score of three on November 29.

It means that of Derry City and Strabane's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.