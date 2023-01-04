Food hygiene ratings handed to two Derry City and Strabane restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Derry City and Strabane’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Solo Restaurant, at 1a Mclean Road, Laraghaleas, Eglinton, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And The Cherry Tree, at Located Inside House Proud Furnishings Abercorn Square, Strabane was given a score of three on November 29.